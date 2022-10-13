e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP: Heavy rains damage maize and cotton crops in Khetia

MP: Heavy rains damage maize and cotton crops in Khetia

The rains inundated the fields, causing damage to standing, maize and cotton which turned pale yellow.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, October 13, 2022, 08:07 AM IST
article-image
Follow us on

Khetia (Madhya Pradesh): With heavy rains lashing in the past couple of days, local farmers in Khetia region have reported massive damage to their standing crops of maize and cotton, while raising risks of pest attacks. The rains inundated the fields, causing damage to standing, maize and cotton which turned pale yellow.

Farmers struggled to save their produce as continuous rains in the region have flooded fields and soaked standing crops, leading to crop loss. In addition to that, procurement operations in the mandi are halted due to indefinite strike by Cotton Association, disrupted business. This adds to already suffering farmers due to inflation and unemployment.

Local farmers said that cotton growers were hopeful of a good harvest this time. With continuous rainfall, they are now demanding adequate compensation for the loss. Distressed farmers have suffered a double blow due to heavy rains and water logging coupled with indefinite strike by Cotton Association. The production of crop has been reduced to only 30-40pc.

Read Also
Bhopal: Seven athletes from Madhya Pradesh Academy part of state contingent
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Ujjain: Railway employees go on strike

Ujjain: Railway employees go on strike

Ujjain: Markets abuzz on eve of Karva Chauth

Ujjain: Markets abuzz on eve of Karva Chauth

Ujjain: First fog of the season engulfs city

Ujjain: First fog of the season engulfs city

Ujjain: Two youths drown in Kshipra

Ujjain: Two youths drown in Kshipra

Mhow: Massive fire in shop 

Mhow: Massive fire in shop 