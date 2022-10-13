MP: Heavy rains damage maize and cotton crops in Khetia

Khetia (Madhya Pradesh): With heavy rains lashing in the past couple of days, local farmers in Khetia region have reported massive damage to their standing crops of maize and cotton, while raising risks of pest attacks. The rains inundated the fields, causing damage to standing, maize and cotton which turned pale yellow.

Farmers struggled to save their produce as continuous rains in the region have flooded fields and soaked standing crops, leading to crop loss. In addition to that, procurement operations in the mandi are halted due to indefinite strike by Cotton Association, disrupted business. This adds to already suffering farmers due to inflation and unemployment.

Local farmers said that cotton growers were hopeful of a good harvest this time. With continuous rainfall, they are now demanding adequate compensation for the loss. Distressed farmers have suffered a double blow due to heavy rains and water logging coupled with indefinite strike by Cotton Association. The production of crop has been reduced to only 30-40pc.

