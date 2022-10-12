Bhopal: Seven athletes from Madhya Pradesh Academy part of state contingent

Representative Pic |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh athletics players left on Wednesday evening to participate in the 61st National Open Athletics championships to be held in Bengaluru, Karnataka, from October 15 to 19. According to officials, Madhya Pradesh team consists of 12 athletes including seven athletes from MP Athletics Academy.

MP Athletics Academy chief coach Sanjay Garnaik told Free Press, "We are expecting two- three medals. Our athletes will give their best, we know that, but many athletes are going to participate in the senior category for the first time, and this shift from junior category to senior is always stressful. All of our athletes are great, but I have high hopes for Deeksha, Sunil Dawarand, Abhishek."

He added, "In my opinion, this tournament will be tougher than National Games. Most senior players will be participating in this. More participation will cause more competition. "

The names of seven MP state academy athletes are Ritesh Ohre in 1500m run, Abhishek Singh Thakur in 800m/1500m run, Sunil Dawar in 5000m, Ajay Singh Kushwaha in 800m, Dev Kumar Meena in pole vault, KM Deeksha-1500m, and Ikram Ali Khan in discus throw.

KM Deekha recently won a bronze medal in the women's 1500 m run at National Games 2022. While talking to Free Press, Ritesh Ohre said, "I am excited for the tournament. This is a great learning opportunity for all of us. It’ll improve our game and make us more confident.”