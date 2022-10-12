Google launches World's first laptop for Cloud Gaming

Acer Chromebook 516 GE, Asus Chromebook Vibe CCX55 Flip and Ideapad Gaming Chromebook launched. | Google

American Tech Giant, Google has launched the World's first laptops built for cloud gaming. The company partnered with Acer, Asus and Lenovo to launch three new Chromebook laptops powered by the cloud. Acer Chromebook 516 GE, Asus Chromebook Vibe CCX55 Flip and Ideapad Gaming Chromebook offer higher-resolution screens with 120Hz refresh rate and are equipped with RGB gaming keyboards that have anti-ghosting capabilities for added speed.

The laptops have the latest WiFi 6 connectivity for a seamless connection. In addition to 120 frames per second, the laptop also offers an input latency of under 85ms.

Google's new cloud gaming laptops make it easier for gamers to find and start playing games that they love. All they need to do is tap the Everything button, find the game and start playing it without downloading.

It will support three leading cloud gaming platforms Amazon Luna, Xbox Cloud Gaming (Beta) and NVIDIA GeForce. Google partnered with NVIDIA to offer GeForce NOW app support with RTX 3080 tier to cloud gaming Chromebooks. The Chromebooks are also equipped with Xbox Cloud Gaming (Beta) through an installable web app.

Users can enjoy Cyberpunk 2077, Fortnite, Crysis 3 Remastered and more at 1600p resolution and 120 frames per second.

Google says that the laptops will come with new offers that include a three-month trial to Amazon Luna+ and NVIDIA GeForce NOW's RTX3080 tier. These offers will allow the users to play nearly 200 of the over 1,500 titles that are available on Chromebook at no cost. They include games like Control Ultimate Edition, Overcooked 2, Fortnite and League of Legends.

Google is also partnering with leading peripheral manufacturers like Corsair, Acer, HyperX, Lenovo and SteelSeries to ensure that their popular mice, headsets and controllers are tested and certified as part of the Works with Chromebook program.

All three laptops Acer Chromebook 516 GE, the ASUS Chromebook Vibe CX55 Flip and the Ideapad Gaming Chromebook from Lenovo will go on pre-orders later this month.