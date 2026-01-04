 Samsung Electronics Co-CEOs Pledge To Boost AI Capabilities Across Chips, Devices, And Global Competitiveness
Samsung Electronics Co-CEOs Pledge To Boost AI Capabilities Across Chips, Devices, And Global Competitiveness

Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman and CEO Jun Young-hyun, who heads the company's key device solutions (DS) division that oversees its chip operations, highlighted the importance of responding to unprecedented demand for AI chips in the global market in their New Year's messages, reports Yonhap news agency.

IANSUpdated: Sunday, January 04, 2026, 12:13 AM IST
article-image
The co-chief executive officers of Samsung Electronics on Friday vowed to lead the company in strengthening its artificial intelligence (AI) capacity amid intensifying global competition in the field.

Seoul: The co-chief executive officers of Samsung Electronics on Friday vowed to lead the company in strengthening its artificial intelligence (AI) capacity amid intensifying global competition in the field.

Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman and CEO Jun Young-hyun, who heads the company's key device solutions (DS) division that oversees its chip operations, highlighted the importance of responding to unprecedented demand for AI chips in the global market in their New Year's messages, reports Yonhap news agency.

"Samsung Electronics is the only chipmaker in the world that offers a one-stop solution encompassing logic chips, memory, foundry services and advanced packaging," Jun said in the message, adding that the company should capitalise on such strengths.

"Building on the latest AI technology and high-quality data, we need to develop AI solutions specialized for semiconductors," he added. "We must apply them to design, research and development, production and quality management to achieve innovation in chip technology."

Jun also said Samsung's HBM4 business has demonstrated its distinctive competitiveness in the market, urging employees to keep strengthening the company's technological capabilities to withstand external uncertainties.

President Roh Tae-moon, a co-CEO who oversees the device experience (DX) division in charge of mobile, TV and home appliance businesses, also stressed the importance of adopting AI technology across Samsung's products.

"The DX division needs to deliver the best experiences to customers by closely integrating AI technology into all devices and service ecosystems," Roh said in a separate message.

"The AI transformation is not just a tool but a process that fundamentally changes how we think and work," he said.

"We need to take the lead in the market with overwhelming product competitiveness and the capacity to respond to crises."

In a separate message, Samsung SDI CEO Choi Joo-sun urged employees to embrace a "pessimistic optimism" vision, or an attitude that acknowledges real-world risks in order to prepare for positive outcomes, in 2026.

"Despite the complex situations we are facing, if we secure technological competitiveness and move toward a market supercycle in a united direction, I believe we will soon welcome a breathtaking future."

