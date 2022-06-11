Woman candidate whisked away from Neemuch

Representative image |

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): Neemuch district witnessed a bizarre incident on Friday, where some party workers allegedly took away a woman candidate in their car to stop her from withdrawing her nominations.

Video of the entire incident went viral in the town and during the incident, Congress and BJP workers came face-to-face on the collectorate premises while taking the woman by car.

Notably, the State Election Commission had set Friday as the deadline to withdraw nomination papers.

Candidate Leela Bai’s husband Bheerulal Bhil, a resident of Daulatpura accused a Congress leader Tarun Baheti of abducting his wife. On the other hand, Baheti rubbished all the allegations levelled against him. He said that the candidate has not been taken by me.

Before this Leela along with her husband came to the election office in Neemuch to withdraw her nominations. She came along with many BJP supporters from the village.

On getting the information, a large number of party workers claiming to be Congress workers reached the collector's office and forcibly took her away in a car.

Earlier, Leela Bai had come to the district election officer’s office along with BJP's district vice president Sunil Kataria, Yuva Morcha general secretary Madan Gurjar and BJP workers to withdraw her nominations. BJP district president Pawan Patidar was also present in the collector's office at the time of this development. Leela Bai had filed her nominations from the district panchayat Ward No 2. The candidate’s husband Bherulal made it clear that there was no political pressure on them and his wife had decided to withdraw her nomination voluntarily.