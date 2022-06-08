MP Poll Scroll: Congressmen meet conducted in Shyamgarh; Neemuch Collector and SP inspect strong room at Jiran

Shyamgarh (Madhya Pradesh): The necessary meeting of Congressmen regarding city council elections was held at Jaiswal Agriculture Farm on Tuesday. In which one-to-one discussion was held by block in-charge Satish Purohit with all the office bearers and workers of Congress cell. Also, 37 nomination papers were collected from the candidates who are willing to contest for the post of councillor in the elections. During this, Shamgarh block In-charge Satish Purohit (Deputy Mayor, Ratlam), block Congress president Kamlesh Jaiswal, and others were also present.

Neemuch Collector and SP inspect strong room at Jiran

Neemuch: In the context of the panchayat election, collector Mayank Agrawal and SP Suraj Kumar inspected the strong room at Jiran, Neemuch. Also, necessary instructions were given to the concerned officers. The Collector directed the concerned officials to ensure strict adherence to the model code of conduct and to take necessary action under the Defacement of Property Act, Noise Control Act, and others.

492 nomination paper submitted for the post of Sarpanch

Badnawar: In 89 gram panchayats of the district area, 492 nomination papers have been submitted for the post of sarpanch. This includes 252 males and 240 females. In these panchayats, 44 seats are reserved for men and 45 for women and 45 panchayats are reserved for different classes and 44 are unreserved. Similarly, 1981 forms were submitted for the post of 1430 Panch. On the other hand, 124 candidates have filled the forms in 25 wards of Janpad Panchayat. Notably, polling in Badnawar area is on June 25.

Five people externed included Barkhedi Kalan congress minister

Ratlam: In view of elections that are going to be held in Ratlam district, the police administration has started taking strict steps. To conduct the election process peacefully, the administration has externed five habitual criminals. In this, Congress leader Gopal alias Rangeela Dangi resident of Barkhedakala is also included. According to collector and district magistrate Narendra Suryavanshi they have been externed for six months.