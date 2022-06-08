e-Paper Get App

Bhopal: Upset over neglect, Saluja resigns from Congress' media coordinator post

The media team was reconstituted on May 26, 2022. Saluja, as his resignation letter suggests, resigned from the post and all other responsibilities in the party the very next day.

PCC chief Kamal Nath |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Upset over having been neglected in the party since reconstitution of media department’s team, state Congress president Kamal Nath’s media coordinator Narendra Saluja has resigned from the post.

Nath has accepted the resignation, said state Congress’ media department’s head KK Mishra.

The resignation letter addressed to Nath, as shared by Saluja, states, “A new team of Madhya Pradesh Congress’ media department was constituted by you on May 26, 2022 night. You have given to me a good reward as mentioned in the list, for my loyalty to the Congress and you in the past 30 years.”

“I am not opposed to any responsibility given to anyone but I am not capable of taking up the responsibility given to me. I wish to resign from all the posts and responsibilities in Congress. I have sent the resignation through e-mail also”, states the letter.

As per party leaders, Saluja was upset as KK Mishra was appointed as media department head in place of Jitu Patwari who resigned from the post. Saluja was made vice-chairman in the media department. To make matters worse for him, some leaders junior to him were given equal responsibilities as that of Saluja.

