Bhopal: Wooden butter tea churner is the ‘First Exhibit of the Week’ of June

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Gurgur, a wooden butter tea churner, is the ‘First Exhibit of the Week’ of the month on the offical website and social media pages of Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Manav Sangrahalaya (IGRMS), Bhopal.

Collected from Ladakhi community of Ladakh in 1980, the length and diameter of the exhibit are 86cm and diameter 48cm.

Director of the museum, Praveen Kumar Mishra says that Domoh or Gurgur is a cylindrical wooden butter tea churner made from a single wood. The churner has metal mounts on both sides and brass lining with traditional motifs having symbolic meaning. The container is used for making butter tea which is served on different occasions as a beverage item.

Butter tea locally known as Gurgur Chai is a common drink among the people of the Himalayan region. Traditionally it is made from tea leaves, yak butter, water, and salt. For the preparation of gurgur Chai tea leaves are boiled in water for half a day. The tea is tipped into the container and churned with salt and butter. Sometimes a small amount of milk is added to the brew to balance the taste. It is shaken when the tea is prepared.

The tea mixture is poured into a traditional teapot, warmed, and ready to serve. While churning it creates a sound like gurgur. Butter tea is a popular beverage that contains plenty of energy suited for high altitudes, Mishra adds.

The exhibition began on Monday. Visitors can see this object from home through the Official site (https://igrms.com/wordpress/?page_id=8703) and Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/NationalMuseumMankind), Instagram and twitter pages of the IGRMS.