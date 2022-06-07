A 15-day-old Infant sold for Rs 5.50 lakh in MP’s Indore, six arrested

Baby sold in Indore for Rs 5.50 lakh | Representative image

Indore, FPJ (web desk)

In a shocking case, Indore police have arrested six persons from Hiranagar area in connection to selling of 15-day-old infant for Rs 5.50 lakh to a Dewas couple.

Two accused are at large while those arrested include a minor, the police said.

The accused bought Television set, refrigerator, washing machine and other home appliances with the money they received after selling the baby boy. The deal was reportedly struck when the baby was 15 day old and brokers ensured the ‘delivery’ of the baby to Dewas couple, when he turned two months old.

Police have also seized the home appliances found in possession of the accused.

Shayna Bi was in a live in relationship with one Antar Singh for the last one year but when the woman was pregnant, Singh suspected that the yet to be born baby wasn’t his and this prompted Shayna to struck a deal to sell the baby after delivery. To add, Singh had asked Shayna to abort the baby but the woman declined to do so saying it was too late.

Lina a native of Dewas had twins who had died in the past so she had bought Shayna’s baby through middleman for Rs 5.50 lakh.

On the complaint of Dipak, a resident of Maruti Nagar, the police have booked and arrested Shayna Bi, Antar Singh, Puja Verma, Puja’s sister Neha, Nilam Verma, Neha Suryavanshi, Lina native of Dewas and a minor under sections of human trafficking, police station in charge Satish Patel was quoted as saying by a Hindi news portal. Two accused are still at large, he added.

The accused confessed to police that they had bought household appliances with the money they received and the police have seized these items.

Shayna told the police that she had spoken to landlady Neha Suryavanshi and she had arranged the deal with the Dewas woman through several middlemen.

**eom**