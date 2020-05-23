With new 75, corona cases cross 3,000-mark in Indore, death toll stands at 111

Indore: Fluctuation in rate of COVID-19 positive patients continued in city on Saturday as it again rose from Friday's 8.96 to 10.52 on Saturday.

With 75 out of 713 samples tested on Saturday returning positive, the number of virus infected cases crossed the 3,000-mark and stood at 3,008.

As many as 624 samples tested negative. Besides, three more deaths were reported taking city toll to 111 so far.

"A 43-year-old man of Sindhu Nagar, a 61-year-old man of Silicon City and 72-year-old woman of Raj Nagar succumbed to the disease during treatment on May 23, May 21 and May 22 respectively. Their positive reports were, however, received on May 23," Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr Pravin Jadia said.Two of the patients had diabetes and hypertension while one was suffering from asthma.

According to the bulletin released by CMHO, till Saturday night, 29,064 samples had been tested and 3,008 of them had returned positive. "We have taken 630 more samples," he added.

As many as 1,482 patients are under treatment in various hospitals while 52 were discharged from quarantine centres.

Bank employee tests positive

A bank employee, working in the branch located in MGM Medical College campus tested positive on Friday. He was admitted to hospital for treatment. Similarly, staff of a private hospital located at LIG Square has tested positive. All those who came in contact with the duo were sent into quarantine.