'Will ensure Indore maintains its top Swachh ranking,' says IMC's new commissioner Harshika Singh

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): "My top priority will be to maintain the cleanest city ranking of Indore," said officer Harshika Singh as she took charge as the new Indore Municipal commissioner on Wednesday.

“Every city has its own issues. Apart from cleanliness, I will try to ensure that every person gets benefited by the developmental schemes being run by the government’’, she added.

Talking to the reporters, Singh emphasised the survey work being undertaken by the district administration to identify dangerous stepwells and wells in the city after the tragedy at Beleshwar Mahadev Temple that claimed 36 lives.

“As far as I know , action against encroachments and unsafe areas in the city has already begun. A list of such spots has been prepared in this regard. There is nothing more important than human life, so definitely it will be my priority”, she said.

Replying to the questions of loopholes in disaster management that came to fore during rescue operations at the temple, Singh said that the review will be used to fill in the gaps in disaster management strategies.

'It's all about team work'

On questions of maintaining a balance with the public representatives in the election year, the IMC commissioner said, “There are expectations to finish the ongoing projects within a limited time frame which demands to improve work efficiency. It's not possible for me to do it alone, but if the team works efficiently then we will get good results.”

Message to Indoreans

In a message to Indoreans, she said, “It is a one of a kind experience where people become a part of the governance. As the new commissioner, I would appeal to the people of Indore for their support. My team will be available round the clock to solve any municipality related issues.”

She further added, “We will also try to decentralise the public grievance redressal system and will see if we can start public hearings in wards.”

