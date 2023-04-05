Indore: Bajrang Dal activists demand demolition of dargah at Dhakkanwala Kuan

Indore municipality razed down illegal structure at Beleshwar temple which claimed 36 lives after stepwell collapse | ANI

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Over 150 Bajrang Dal activists gathered at the Madhumilan Square on Tuesday evening demanding that the dargah at Dhakkanwala Kuan should be demolished.

They claimed that the Dargah had been constructed illegally near a bawdi, which was covered by IMC on Monday. They also warned the IMC that if they do not act, they will demolish the dargah. Their logic was since the temple at Patel Nagar had been demolished as it was an encroachment, this Dargah should also be demolished.

With tension rising, police reached there in full force and in back-channel communication the administration warned the Bajrang Dal activists that strict action would be taken against them if any took any illegal action.

Even though the agitation by Bajrang Dal ended, the police force continued to remain there.