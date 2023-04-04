Madhya Pradesh: ‘MBA Chaiwala’ booked for franchisee fraud in Indore

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): MBA Chaiwala, who rose to fame for his entrepreneurial success story, was accused of cheating by a group of youths who claim that he took lakhs of rupees from them for franchisee but failed to deliver on his promises. The group has lodged a complaint with the Lasudia police station, and an inquiry was ordered by DCP Suraj Verma.

On Monday, Ashish Tiwari reached Lasudia Police Station with the complainants, who said that MBA Chaiwala's director Prafulla Billaure took Rs 10 lakh each from them for franchisee and promised to set up the business and ensure a daily income of at least Rs 10,000. However, they claim that none of this has materialized, and they are now struggling with debt due to the loans they took to open the shops.

The allegations were denied by Billaur's lawyer, who says that everything was done according to the contract. The investigation is ongoing, and action will be taken if any fraudulent activity is found.