We Will Get The Seat Back From BJP With A Huge Margin: Bam

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Congress Lok Sabha candidate Akshay Kanti Bam challenged minister Kailash Vijayvargiya to resign from the post if BJP didn’t win the election with the margin he is claiming. Talking to the media on Sunday, Bam said, “Kailash Vijayvargiya is just claiming some figures of the winning margin of their candidate. I challenge him to give it in writing and to resign from the post if he is proved wrong and the margin gets decreased.” The Congress candidate claimed that he would defeat the sitting MP Shankar Lalwani with a big margin as he has a direct connection with the masses. “I have connections with people of at least 2.5 lakh houses in the city. Congress will win the election with a huge margin and will get the seat back after 35 years,” Bam said.

He met the Congress leaders and activists on Sunday after being declared as the official candidate and later garlanded the statute of Devi Ahilya at Rajwada.

Vijayvargiya is expert in manipulating EVM: Verma

Senior Congress leader Sajjan Singh Verma trained his guns on minister Kailash Vijayvargiya and said that he is an expert in setting EVM due to which he can claim the exact winning margin. “He (Vijayvargiya) can claim the exact margin of votes in the elections. He is the master of setting EVM and he might have planned the same,” Verma said. The former leader said that the party won’t even get 200 seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Talking to the media at city Congress office, Verma said, “Their leader Narendra Modi has been fooling them and showing them dreams of getting over 400 seats. Local BJP leaders are also following the same.”