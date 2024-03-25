Indore Shocker! 9-Yr-Old Suffers Repeated Sexual Assault, Two Arrested | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pardesh): In a shocking incident, a 9-year-old girl was sexually assaulted and molested by her cousin maternal uncle, father of her mother’s second husband and her step-brother in the Banganga area. The incident came to the fore when CWC officials came to know that the girl was not safe at her mother’s place. The girl was terrified of the accused and revealed her ordeal only after three counselling sessions by CWC officials.

Later, a complaint was lodged with the Banganga police and two persons have been arrested in the case so far. The role of her mother’s live-in partner is being investigated. Pallavi Porwal, chairperson of Child Welfare Committee, informed the Free Press that committee officials came to know that the girl was not safe with her mother.

The CWC officials found that the girl’s mother and her maternal grandmother had a dispute over keeping the girl with them as both were alleging that the girl was not safe with each other. When the girl and her mother were called for a session at the CWC, her mother tried to mislead but the officials found out that the girl was not comfortable so she was sent to Child Care Institute two months ago.

Read Also Indore: Married Woman Stabbed To Death By Man

Meanwhile, the officials counselled the girl thrice and she revealed that she was being sexually assaulted by her maternal uncle when she was with her maternal grandmother in the city. She also alleged that her stop brother, who is minor also indulged in the act. She revealed that she was also sexually assaulted by her step grandfather (father mother’s second husband).

When her mother started living with her third live-in partner, he also molested her. Her live-in partner used to thrash her and had also threatened her by showing a gun. After three counselling, a case was registered by the CWC with the Banganga police station staff under the relevant sections including POCSO. “We have found that the girl was not safe with her mother so we have decided to keep her at CCI for some more days”, Porwal added. Banganga police station in charge Lokesh Singh Bhadoriya said that girl’s father left her mother when her mother married another man, whose father molested the girl.