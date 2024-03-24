Indore: Married Woman Stabbed To Death By Man

Representational Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 35-year-old woman was stabbed to death by a man in the Gandhi Nagar area on Saturday evening. It is said that the woman and the accused were sitting on a platform and talking when they had an argument over some issue. The man fled the scene after leaving the scooter at the spot.

Additional DCP (zone-1) Alok Sharma said that the deceased has been identified as Zaiba alias Rukhsar, a resident of Khajrana area of the city. She was found injured in the Bada Bangarda area around 5 pm. She was taken to the hospital but could not be saved. Some stab injury was found on her back and a scooter was recovered from the spot.

The woman was last seen with the prime suspect named Javed, a resident of Sadar Bazar area. He and a woman were sitting at a place. Police believed that they had an argument over some issue after which Javed stabbed her.

However, he was not found on the spot so the police considered him as a prime suspect. The actual situation would be clear after the detention of Javed. Police said that the woman was married to a person in Chandan Nagar but was not staying with her husband. She was in contact with Javed and she was seen with him on Saturday evening. However, no one had seen the stabbing incident. The scooter of the Javed was recovered from the spot and he is being searched by the police.