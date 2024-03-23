Indore Teacher Thrashed By Neighbour After She Refused To Sell House; Claims Police 'Inaction' Due To Pressure From BJP Leader; VIDEO

On Cam: Woman Brutally Thrashed By Neighbours In Indore, Accuses Police Of Inaction Due To Pressure From BJP Leader |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A woman was brutally thrashed by her neighbours after she refused to sell her house in in Indore's Banganga area.

She alleged that the neighbours-- relatives of BJP Mandal President, had been putting political pressure on her since a year to sell the house. Tired of daily harassments, she filed a complaint on CM Helpline, following which the accused family beat her.

The incident was caught in CCTV and the visuals surfaced on Saturday. Based on the footage, police have registered a case in the matter.

The woman, a teacher by profession, alleged that she was also sexually harassed.

This is the second similar case within two days in the city. On Tuesday as well, a woman resident of Pancham Ki Phel was brutally beaten by miscreants in front of her children. This incident was also captured in CCTV cameras.

Was pressured to sell her house

According to information, the victim is a resident of Kumharkhadi area near Marimata intersection of Banganga police station area and is a teacher in a private school. The woman owns a house here and alleged that since last year, neighbour Rajesh Kashyap and his family members have been pressuring her to sell the house for Rs 11 lakh.

The woman did not want to sell the house and due to this, she was harassed on a daily basis. The woman claims that she has gone to Banganga police station several times in the last 10 months and filed 3 applications against the neighboring family, but a relative of the neighboring family is the Mandal President of BJP. The woman alleged that due to the political pressure the police never took action on her complaint.

Woman threatens to kill self

Ultimately the woman complained about the matter to the CM helpline. On Wednesday, two policemen came from Banganga police station and left after giving advice to the neighboring family. After the police left, people of the family beat the female teacher fiercely. The woman has alleged that during this period her clothes were also torn. This incident was captured in the CCTV camera installed in a nearby house. However, the woman claims that even after the assault, the police registered a case under ordinary sections. The police did not register a case under section 354 (outraging modesty).

According to the victim, Tinu Kashyap, brother-in-law of the main accused of indecency, Rajesh Kashyap, is the BJP president of Laxmibai Mandal of Indore. The woman has even threatened of suicide if strict action is not taken against the accused.