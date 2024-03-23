Indore: Two More Arrested For Administering Contagious Blood To Woman  

Representational photo |

Indore (Madhya Pardesh): Two more accused were arrested by the Sarafa police in connection with administering a contagious injection to a woman, police said on Friday. One of them was caught from Ujjain while another reached the court to surrender and the police arrested him. They are being questioned further.

DCP (zone-4) Rishikesh Meena said that a woman, who was on her way home from her office on a scooter on March 12, was stopped by a person putting sugar on the road and his accomplices came from the rear side and administered a contagious injection on her waist. When she cried for help, the accused managed to flee from there.

The woman had told the name of a person named Kishore, who was harassing and stalking her for a year. He wanted to talk to her but she had refused for the same. Later, the police arrested Kishore in connection with the same. The accused had informed the police that he with the help of two youths had administered the injection to the woman. He had given Rs 5,000 to each of them for the same.

After the arrest of Kishore, his friend Sanjay too was arrested by the police two days after the FIR. Three more accused were arrested and a search was on for their accomplices. Acting on a tip-off, one of the on the run accused was arrested from Ujjain while another had reached the court for surrender and he was also arrested by the police.

Earlier arrested accused had revealed that they with the help of the wife of one of the accused had arranged the blood from a TB hospital. The blood sample of a patient was taken when the woman, who worked there, had stolen some blood and she had given it to the prime accused. They had kept the blood in the refrigerator for two months and later administered it with the help of two of the accused.