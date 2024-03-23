False Info Case: MP HC Stays Dist Court Order Declaring BJP Councillor's Election As Null & Void  

Indore (Madhya Pardesh): The Indore Bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court on Friday stayed the decision of the District court declaring the election of Ward 44 BJP councillor Nisha Devliya null and void over the charge of giving false information in the affidavit filed at the time of nomination. Two years after the election, the District Court had given its verdict on March 2 on the petition against Devliya.

Nandini Mishra, the Congress candidate who was defeated by her had filed a petition in the court. According to information, Devliya won the election by 1,026 votes. But allegations were made that she had presented false information in her affidavit.

According to information, she provided wrong details of property along with the nomination papers which points towards irregularities in depositing property tax. According to Madhya Pradesh Municipality Act, if a candidate contesting election for the councillor post has an outstanding property tax of one year or more or has not paid electricity bill for the last six months, the candidate is ineligible to contest.

Read Also MP: Civil Judge Main Exam HC Allows PwD Candidates With Minimum Required Marks In Screening Test

‘Master Plan Must Focus On Groundwater & Greenery’

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): There is a need to focus on the groundwater level and greenery in future master plans of the city. This was stated by joint director of Town And Country Planning Subhash Banerjee during a discussion with the representatives of Development Foundation.

Giving information about the future master plan of Indore and the work being done for water conservation by the Development Foundation with the help of experts and citizens, the organisation presented a copy of the magazine "Varta" focused on the water-sensitive development of the city.

Population and construction activities are increasing at a rapid pace in the city and surrounding areas, due to which there are going to be serious problems regarding drinking water, drainage and traffic in the city in the near future.

Indore has been included in the danger zone regarding drinking water, hence the master plan should be made in such a way that it provides relief to the common citizens and conserves water and greenery,” said Banerjee. Development Foundation trustee Alok Khare, former collector CB Singh, Abhyas Mandal president Rameshwar Gupta, Rajendra Jain, and Shafi Shaikh were present on this occasion.