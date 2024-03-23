MP: Civil Judge Main Exam HC Allows PwD Candidates With Minimum Required Marks In Screening Test

Representative Image | File

Bhopal (Madhya Pradseh): Principal bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court at Jabalpur has asked Registrar General to allow all candidates with disabilities, who have secured minimum required marks in the screening test of civil judge exams, take the main examination to be held on March 31. The court also directed the Registrar General to prepare separate merit list of the Persons with Disabilities (PwD) candidates.

The order was passed by the division bench comprising Chief Justice Ravi Vijaykumar Malimath and Justice Vishal Mishra on a petition of the PwD candidates who appeared in the screening test held on March 12. The petitioner had moved court against treating them as unreserved candidates with cut-off marks in results of screening test. The decision had left many PwD candidates disqualified for the main examination of the civil judge.

Advocate Siddharth Radhelal Gupta who appeared on behalf of petitioners, said, “There should be a separate merit list for physically challenged candidates. HC in its interim order to its Registrar General has instructed to allow all PwD candidates who have secured minimum marks to appear in the main examination. Earlier, in screening test results, PwDs were treated as an un-reserved category. In other states like Bihar, Delhi, there is a separate merit list for the physically challenged candidates.