Arvind Kejriwal Arrest: Murder Of Democracy, Ex-CM Digvijaya Singh Slams BJP Govt

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh condemned the arrest of sitting Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and now former CM of Jharkhand Hemant Soren.

“BJP is trying to kill Mother of Democracy by arresting opposition leaders, and seizing their bank accounts”, he told media persons on Friday.

Reacting to BJP government’s Electoral Bond case, Singh said that the State is currently under ‘unconstitutional emergency’.

“BJP had earned the money through three modes, extortion, give donation and take work and shell companies.

“In the extortion categories there are 14 companies on which the ED, CBI conducted raid It’s only after the raids that these companies donated money to the party.”

He further said, “In the second category 37 companies had given the donation of Rs 4000 crore and they had got the contract of Rs 4 Lakh crore, but importantly seven pharma companies which were charged for substandard health product were given the huge contract.

“In the last category, 29 companies are, which only exist on papers and have donated huge amount to the party. Among them 19 companies were declared at ‘high risk’ companies by the Central Government and those companies had given the donation. “

The senior Congress leader continued his attack on EVMs, saying those officers involved in EVM tempering must be charged under anti-national activites section and shall be hanged.