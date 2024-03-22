Bhopal: 3 Get 4-Year RI In Police Recruitment Test-2012 Case

Representational Photo | File

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Special Judge for CBI, Vyapam cases, Gwalior, on Thursday sentenced, beneficiary candidate Rinku Singh, middleman Mahesh Kumar and impersonator Braj Mohan to four years’ rigorous imprisonment with a fine of Rs 13,100 each in a case related to Police Constable Recruitment Test-2012. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had registered the instant case on December 15, 2015 in compliance with the orders of the court by taking over the FIR No. 311/12 dated September 30, 2012 of PS University, Gwalior, A complaint was registered against Braj Mohan.

It was alleged that during the held on September 30, 2012, when the complainant checked the RASA of the candidate and matched the signatures, it was found to be suspicious. The discrepancy was also noticed in the photo of the said candidate as compared to the appearance of the person who appeared as the candidate. After confirming that the said candidate was an impersonator, the police were informed.

During questioning, the impersonator admitted that his real name was Braj Mohan of Firozabad, UP and he was appearing in the examination in place of the beneficiary candidate of Bhind, MP. During investigation, the police arraigned Mahesh Kumar and Rinku Singh as accused and filed chargesheet on July 3, 2013. After completion of investigation, the CBI had filed a supplementary chargesheet against three accused on January 16, 2019.