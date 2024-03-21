We Should Develop Skills That Last A Lifetime: Sushmita Sen    

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Miss Universe (1994) Sushmita Sen was in the city on Wednesday. She had come here to participate in a programme organised by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry's ladies organisation, known as FICCI FLO. Speaking at the programme held at the Sheraton Grand Palace Sushmita Sen openly discussed her personal and professional life, challenges, struggles, and lessons learned.

"Beauty comes from within, not from the outside. We should develop skills within ourselves that last a lifetime, regardless of whether our physical beauty remains or not. I have celebrated everything in my life, be it victory, defeat, hardship, or sorrow. I have celebrated them all," she said during the programme. Speaking about the most important moment in her life, she said, "I adopted a child when I was 23-24 years old. I took this step by my own choice because I always wanted to be a mother. So, I decided to adopt a daughter.

This step brought balance to my life, and I cherish it greatly. My mother thought it was too early for me to adopt a child at such a young age, but my father supported me. When my children first called me 'mom,' I felt it was the greatest joy in the world. When they took their first steps, I was very happy." FICCI FLO chairperson Mamta Bakliwal led important discussions with guests and provided guidance for the new generation. In the end, Bakliwal expressed gratitude towards the members of the committee for their year-long service and honoured them with mementoes.