Indore Admin Gears Up For Colourful Gair On Rangpanchami

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The festival of Rang Panchami will be celebrated with great enthusiasm in the city on March 30 this year with Gair, the colourful procession being taken out through the designated routes of the city. The entire city will be drenched in colours and keeping in view the safety and security of the revellers carrying weapons in the Gair has been prohibited and violators will be booked under the National Security Act (NSA). Drones would be used to keep a close vigil. Model code of conduct will also have to be followed in the Gair.

Under this, symbols, banners, posters etc. of any political parties will not be allowed to be displayed. This was informed in the joint meeting held today between the officers of the district administration, police officers and the organisers of Giar at the collector office. Collector Asheesh Singh, police commissioner Rakesh Gupta, additional police commissioner Amit Singh, District Panchayat chief executive officer Siddharth Jain and other officers were present in the meeting. It was informed in the meeting that preparations for organising the event have started.

Gair will be taken out through traditionally determined routes of the city. The order of Gair has been amended with the consent of all the organisers in the meeting. Now Radha-Krishna Phaag Yatra will start first. The Gair will start to be taken out exactly from 10 am. After this, Madhav Phaag Yatra will start from Tori Corner, Maral Club, Rasiya Corner, Sangam Corner and Juni Indore area Gairs will be taken out respectively. The organisers gave detailed information regarding the Gair.

Collector Singh directed the Gair organisers to take out their Gairs in the fixed order at the stipulated time. He asked them to follow time and discipline and ensure that there is no hooliganism and that decency is maintained. He said that a deputy commissioner rank officer of Indore Municipal Corporation will be in charge for coordination and other arrangements of each Gair.

He directed all the SDMs to maintain necessary coordination and communication with the police officers regarding the law and order situation in their sub-division. Police commissioner Rakesh Gupta said that there will be tight security arrangements during the Gair. Continuous monitoring will be done through CCTV and video cameras. Security arrangements will be made by dividing the entire route into sectors. Sector-wise control room will also be established.