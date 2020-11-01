We don’t derive our identity from designation we hold: IIM Indore Director Himanshu Rai

Indore: Indian Institute of Management Indore inaugurated new batches of the Virtual Learning Programme for Executives - Post Graduate Certificate Programme in Product Management (PGCPM) and Post Graduate Certificate Programme in Finance (PGCPF-05) on Saturday and Sunday respectively. The total number of participants registered for PGCPM is 26 and for PGCPF is 34.

In his address to both the programme participants, IIM Indore director Prof Himanshu Rai emphasised on the three P’s- Purpose, Passion and Persistence.

“We need to find out what change we would like to bring in the society and nation as a whole—and that would be our purpose. Once we find out the purpose, we need to follow that with passion and dedication. We need to understand that we derive our identity from our passion and not the designation we hold. We need to remain persistence—which isn’t only about hard work; but also knowing what we would like to do. Invest your time in something you like and that would help you grow,” he said.

PGCPM coordinator Prof Abhishek Mishra talked about the evolving role of product managers— right from being just a manager for existing products, to one where they need to be part of new product development teams as well.

“Understanding the new product development process and its intricacies is the key and this programme will help the participants appreciate the entire lifecycle of a product, from creation to elimination,” he said.

Sarita Digumarti, COO & Co-Founder, Jigsaw Academy, said that the programme has been co-developed with IIM Indore to deliver maximum value to the participants and ensures that participants get a holistic view of the product management discipline. She also indicated that the complementary insights from academia (IIM Indore) and practice (Jigsaw) will help the pedagogy to be unique and complete.

VCNow founder-director Darayus Mehta said that PGCPF will help the participants overcome the confusion and provide many insights. ‘VCNow is extremely happy to associate with IIM Indore in delivering high-quality executive education-based programmes across multiple cities in India, simultaneously, without losing the effectiveness and interactivity of a physical classroom. It combines the advantages of distance learning with the efficacy of face-to-face interaction,” he said.