IIM Indore to release CAT 2020 admit card today, download at iimcat.ac.in

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore will release the admit card of the Common Admission Test (CAT 2020) today, October 28. Candidates can download the IIM CAT 2020 admit cards from the official website - iimcat.ac.in.

According to the official notification on IIM CAT’s website, candidates can download CAT Admit Card 2020 from 5 pm today. This year amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the IIM CAT 2020 is set to be conducted on November 29, 2020, at 156 CAT exam centres across India.

Due to coronavirus pandemic, there has been a change in the exam pattern. Candidates appearing for the CAT 2020 exam will have to take an undertaking for the COVID-19 safety where they will be required to provide information about their health and other issues.

The institute will conduct the CAT 2020 examination in three sessions namely: verbal ability and reading comprehension, data interpretation and logical reasoning, and quantitative ability. The duration of CAT exam has been reduced from three to two hours.

Steps to download CAT 2020 admit cards:

Step 1: Visit IIM CAT’s official website - iimcat.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on download CAT 2020 admit card link on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter your registered ID and password to log in.

Step 4: CAT 2020 admit card will be displayed on your screen.

Step 5: Downloading and take a print.