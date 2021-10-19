Watch video: Tension erupts in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district during religious procession, police resort lathi-charge

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Tensions erupted in Dhar town on Tusday after a group of people celebrating Eid Milad-un-Nabi tried to enter a restricted area. The police resorted to lathi-charge to disperse the ‘unruly’ mob.

The incident occurred in Pinjarwadi locality of the city. Nearly 10 persons have sustained minor injuries in police’s lathi-charge.

According to information, people from Muslim community were taking out a procession on the occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi. While the procession was passing through the pinjarwadi square, a group of people, who were part of the procession, tried to enter the restricted area.

They reportedly broke the police barricades and tried to divert the route of procession through the area, which was prohibited for the procession. They got into scuffle with police personnel, forcing police to use lathi-charge to disperse them.

Though, superintendent of police (SP) Dhar and Additional SP could not be contacted for comment, a senior police officer said that the situation was under control. “No case has been registered so far,” he said.

Published on: Tuesday, October 19, 2021, 02:19 PM IST