Madhya Pradesh: Ujjain-Fatehabad line to be reopened soon for passenger train

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Ratlam-Fatehabad rail line, a section of Western Railway’s Ratlam division, will be reopened for train operation soon. Railways minister, Ashwini Vaishnaw will inaugurate the Ujjain-Fatehabad rail line by joining the program in a virtual way.

Railway has spent more than Rs 220 crore on Ujjain-Fatehabad gauge conversion. Ratlam Railway Division officials said that two MEMU trains are being prepared for the operation simultaneously for the inauguration program of the rail line in Indore and Ujjain. Ujjain MP Anil Firojia had earlier demanded a rail line between Ujjain to Fatehabad to be in operation which has been approved by the railways minister.

The MP told that at present goods trains are running on the track. There is a preparation to conduct a virtual inauguration this month to start the passenger train.The Ujjain-Fatehabad short rail line, which was about 22 km long, was closed in 2014.

Published on: Tuesday, October 19, 2021, 02:28 AM IST