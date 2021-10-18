Madhya Pradesh: Members of farmers’ body detained in Gwalior for trying to stop trains

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Nearly 100 members of farmers’ body and Communist Party of India (CPI) have been detained in Gwalior, officials said.

They were heading towards Gwalior railway station for the ‘Rail Roko’ protest called by Samyukt Kisan Morcha. They are demanding the removal of union minister of state for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra over the Lakhimpur Kheri violence, in which Mishra’s son is one of the accused.

According to reporters, members of different farmers’ associations and CPI’s members assembled at Phoolbagh square in Gwalior and started marching towards the railway station. They were detained near Laxmibai square and taken to a desolated place.

As the farmers’ associations had given prior information to the district administration and police about their protest, heavy police forces were deployed in the city as well as at railway station. Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Government Railway Police (GRP) were also alerted.

Farmer leader Akhilesh Yadav said that they were peacefully marching towards the Railway station but they were forcefully detained by police. “Our protest will continue until Mishra is removed from the union cabinet,” he said.

Published on: Monday, October 18, 2021, 02:57 PM IST