e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

India's COVID-19 tally rises to 3,40,67,719 with 14,146 new cases; 144 more fatalities push death toll to 4,52,124
Advertisement

Bhopal

Updated on: Sunday, October 17, 2021, 04:01 PM IST

Madhya Pradesh: Two farmers die from electrocution in Gwalior

The incident occurred at Gadhajar village under Bhitarwar police station of the district.
Staff Reporter
Representative Photo |

Representative Photo |

Advertisement

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Two farmers have died after being electrocuted in Gwalior district, sources said.

The incident occurred at Gadhajar village under Bhitarwar police station of the district.

The deceased have been identified as Hetram Kushwah, 28 and Vishnu Kushwah, 20. Duo were cousins.

They went to their farmlands to irrigate it, where they came into contact with live wire and got electrocuted on Sunday.

The incident came to light when family members went to the farmlands to search for the duo.

The police said that a case had been registered and investigation was on.

ALSO READ

Madhya Pradesh: NCB arrests man from MP for supplying contraband products

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Sunday, October 17, 2021, 04:01 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal