Madhya Pradesh: Two farmers die from electrocution in Gwalior

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Two farmers have died after being electrocuted in Gwalior district, sources said.

The incident occurred at Gadhajar village under Bhitarwar police station of the district.

The deceased have been identified as Hetram Kushwah, 28 and Vishnu Kushwah, 20. Duo were cousins.

They went to their farmlands to irrigate it, where they came into contact with live wire and got electrocuted on Sunday.

The incident came to light when family members went to the farmlands to search for the duo.

The police said that a case had been registered and investigation was on.

Published on: Sunday, October 17, 2021, 04:01 PM IST