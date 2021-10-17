Madhya Pradesh: NCB arrests man from MP for supplying contraband products

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Bandra unit, arrested a man from Madhya Pradesh for allegedly supplying contraband products and presented before a court on Saturday.

He was sent the accused to police custody until October 20, said officials.

According to NCB, on June 30, 2021, the Anti-Narcotics Cell had arrested two drug peddlers from Goregaon and Malad and seized 1.1 kg of mephedrone and 1.8 kg of heroin drugs worth Rs 5 crore.

During the interrogation, the accused - Sanjeeb Sarkar alias Raja Sarkar and Salim Akbar Khan alias Salman - mentioned the name of Shoaib Ayub Sikrao. Later, a team of Mumbai police went to Shamgarh in Madhya Pradesh and arrested him.

The NCB also said that during the investigation it was revealed the Shoaib was arrested for possessing 70 kg of Mephedrone drugs and was out on bail.

Published on: Sunday, October 17, 2021, 10:50 AM IST