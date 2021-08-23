Watch video: NSA slapped on 4 for 'Pro-Pakistan slogans' in Ujjain; city qazi demands forensic probe of footage

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Miscreants raised anti-national slogans in the Geeta Colony area in Ujjain on Friday, according to sources.

Ten people have been arrested so far out of which four have been charged under the stringent National Security Act (NSA), a senior police officer said

Police on Sunday invoked the stringent NSA against four persons out of ten arrested so far for allegedly raising pro-Pakistan slogans during a Muharram event in Ujjain , a senior police officer said.

Locals allege that one Shadab, a contractor, is involved in the incident as had reached the area with a crowd of youths. Sources alleged that he was upset that the administration had denied permission for the Muharram procession while allowing rallies of political parties and other events.

To express his displeasure, he misguided some youths to raise anti-India slogans. The city is on a boil after the incident.

Two types of video have been shared over social media. In one video, slogans of City Qazi Zindabad are being heard, while in the other Pakistan Zindabad slogans are heard.

City quazi Khaliqur Rahman, who kept away from the media for 2 days over the pro-Pak sloganeering in Geeta Colony interacted with the media persons on Sunday.

Rahman demanded a forensic investigation of the viral video and asked the authorities to take strict action against the guilty.

Published on: Monday,August 23, 2021, 02:46 PM IST