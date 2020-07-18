Watch video: Leopard spotted roaming round IIT Indore campus

Students of IIT Indore, spotted a leopard roaming around their campus. The 1.5 minute clip shows how the feline made its way through the dense forest and went about the vicinity.
The students who recorded the video can be heard discussing if they should alert the campus guard, in order to make sure no one is loitering around the same area.
