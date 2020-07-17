Heartwarming! How forest officers in Maharashtra reunite leopard cubs with their mother

A 15-day long operation to reunite leopard cubs with their mother, a diet of diluted goat’s milk that sustained them for so long sans any infection or casualties, and finally the prospect of a life in captivity or semi-captivity. This is the story of the state forest department’s long-drawn yet futile efforts to ensure that the cubs were finally in the care of their mother.

Vijay Mane, divisional forest officer, Akola territorial circle, said three leopard cubs had been found on the banks of the Morna river at Patur in Akola on June 30, and another the next day. The mother may have fled due to increased human presence in the area. Of the four, two were male and the other two, female.

“We launched an exercise for 15 days to reunite the cubs with their mother. They were kept in the jungles, and the area was covered by camera traps and CCTVs. The female leopard would come, reconnoiter the area, and leave without taking her cubs. This happened for eight to 10 days. A couple of days ago, she came around 10 meters close to her offspring, but did not accept them. She responded to the mating call of a male leopard and left,” he explained.