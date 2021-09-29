Watch video: Cow hung on the back of the trolley in Dewas, Madhya Pradesh

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): In a bizzare incident, a video of cow being brutally hanged behind a tractor-trolley in Dewas has come to the fore.

The viral video shows the legs of the cow tied behind the trolley by the employees of the Nemawar city council. The cow is hanging behind and the driver is speeding up the tractor.

The city council has demanded of CMO of strict action into the matter.

The Hindutva organization has submitted a memorandum in the name of CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

"On one hand, the Prime Minister and the Chief Minister are working to declare the cow as the mother of the nation. Cow service is being promoted while managing food and drink for the cows. On the other hand, the cow is being insulted due to the neglect of the administrative officials," said the organisation.

"Immediate suspension action should be taken against such officers and employees or the society will launch a violent agitation," added they.

Tehsildar GS Patel has investigated the matter and assured of appropriate action.

Earlier, dead cows were being dragged in an inhuman manner by tying them with a rope behind the tractor-trolley in Agar-Malwa.

After the VIDEO surfaced, Baroda Municipal Council CMO Ikrar Ahmed, taking cognizance of the matter, immediately suspended the negligent employee tractor driver Iqbal and employee Raju. However, it is not yet clear why the workers were carrying the carcass of the cow like this.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, September 29, 2021, 11:28 AM IST