Madhya Pradesh: Bhoomipujan of Musakhedi road performed, Rs 10 cr to be spent

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Bhoomipujan was done of the proposed road between Musakhedi Square and Sawariya Dham temple by MP Shankar Lalwani on Tuesday. The road will be built at an outlay of Rs 10 crore.

MLA Mahendra Hardia. BJP city Gaurav Ranadive, and others were present during the function.

Lalwani said this ideal road is going to be ideal road of the city. It will also ease traffic related woes of citizens residing in the area.

Hardia said that continuous development works are being done in Indore-5 assembly seat. I am happy that the long pending project of constructing road between Musakhedi Square and Sawariya Dham temple is finally seeing the light of day.

The road is part of the Chief Minister's Urban Infrastructure Development Scheme. The length of this road is going to be 1000 meters where the width is going to be 24 meters.

Published on: Tuesday, September 28, 2021, 11:56 PM IST