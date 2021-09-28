Madhya Pradesh: Two days special Gurmat Diwan from September 30 in Indore

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Two days special Gurmat Diwan on the Jyoti Jyot Purab of Shri Guru Nanak Dev Ji Maharaj will been organised from Thursday, September 30, 2021 at the oldest Gurudwara in the city, i.e. Gurdwara Imli Sahib.

Both the days, i.e. Thursday and Friday, special diwan will be set up at the Gurudwara. Guru's langar will be distributed during the Diwan.

The traditional Diwan will be decorated by following the guideline set by the administration. Saint Baba Ghola Singh from Sarhali Sahib will join the Diwan.

Shri Guru Singh Sabha, Indore in collaboration with the group Guru Nanak Naam Leva Sadh Sangat of Indore will organised a special program at Gurdwara Baoli Sahib, Betma Sahib as well.

Giving detailed information about the program, Sabha Indore president Manjit Singh Bhatia and general secretary Jasbir Singh Gandhi said, “The Guru's and holy Sikh scriptures teach that if someone is immortal (or attained immortality during the course of their life), when they leave this existence they have not died. They have rejoined with God. As someone who is immortal cannot die. This special condition is given the word Jyoti Jot.”

Shri Akhand Path Sahib will be started on Wednesday, September 29, 2021. It will be completed by Friday.

The first Diwan of Jyoti Jyot Purab will begin on Thursday, 30 September 2021, from 6:30 pm to 7 pm in the historic Gurudwara Imli Sahib with the text of Shri Rahiras Sahib.

A special request has been made by the management of Shri Guru Singh Sabha, Indore that the Sangat should follow special social distancing. Further, they have appealed to devotees to follow protocols for Covid-19 in Gurmat Diwan.

