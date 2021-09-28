Madhya Pradesh: High Court issues notice to National Highways Authority of India, Indore-Dewas Tollways

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court on Monday issued notices to National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), Indore-Dewas Tollways Ltd and others following a public interest litigation claiming that the condition of a stretch between Indore and Dewas on National Highway is in a sorry state yet toll tax is recovered from commuters.

Division bench comprising Justice Sujoy Paul and Justice Anil Verma issued the notices and fixed the next date for hearing on October 27.

Maatr Foundation filed PIL through its counsel advocate Amay Bajaj.

In its petition, the foundation claimed that the actual condition of Indore Dewas Bypass Road is in a dilapidated state filled with potholes, unlevelled and skidding roads, mud coagulation, rain waterlogging, choked drainages, etc.

“Indore-Dewas Tollways Ltd has is not maintain the road thereby violating Articles (Obligations of the Concessionaire) of Model Concession Agreement. Yet, Indore-Dewas Tollways Ltd is collecting toll tax from commuters for using the road,” the petitioner alleged.

Bajaj said that they have demanded from the court to form an ad-hoc committee to get road maintenance and repair work done under its supervision and termination of Model Concession Agreement Oath between NHAI and Indore-Dewas Tollways Ltd. A new Concessionaire with due process of law should be inked.

As an interim relief, Bajaj said that they have urged from the court to order Indore-Dewas Tollways Ltd for non-collection of toll tax until the pendency of this petition since it is not providing adequate services to the public at large.

