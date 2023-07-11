 WATCH: Students Of Jabalpur Govt School Mop Floor, Forced To Do Labour Works
Also, the students were seen sitting on the floor instead of chairs and benches.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, July 11, 2023, 05:01 PM IST
Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A video-- showing students of Government school of Bijauri village in Jabalpur district mopping floors and doing other labour work during class hours, has gone viral on social media. It has raised questions on the functioning of these government schools. The students appeared to be under 10 years.

In the viral video, when the little girl was asked whey was she mopping the floor, "Ma'am asked," she replied. Similarly, when two boys were asked why were they shifting piles of books, they said "because teacher said to do so."

As the camera went inside the classroom, students were seen sitting on the floor instead of chairs and benches.

Also, the teachers were seen entering the school campus at 12 noon--hours after the school began.

