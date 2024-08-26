WATCH: Special Bhasma Aarti performed At Mahakaleshwar Temple In Ujjain On Krishna Janmashtami

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Scores of devotees thronged Mahakaleshwar Temple located in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain district to offer prayers on the occasion of Shri Krishna Janmashtami on Monday.

A special Bhasma Aarti was performed and Baba Mahakal (Lord Shiva) was decorated as Kanha (Shri Krishna) on the occasion. Devotees queued up late at night to worship Baba Mahakal.

Union Minister Prataprao Jadhav also offered prayers and participated in the Bhasma Aarti. The minister was seen engrossed in the devotion while sitting in the Nandi hall of the temple.

'Bhasma Aarti' (offering with ashes) is a famous ritual here. It is performed during the 'Brahma Muhurta' between around 3:30 and 5:30 in the morning. According to religious beliefs, the wishes of the devotee who participates in the Bhasma aarti are fulfilled.

According to the priest of the temple Ashish Pujari, "Following the tradition, the doors of Baba Mahakal were opened in the Brahma Muhurta and after that a holy bath of Lord Mahakal was performed with Panchamrit, which includes milk, curd, ghee, sugar and honey.

Thereafter Baba Mahakal was decorated with cannabis and sandalwood. Being Janmashtami today, the Lord was decorated in the form of Shri Krishna and dressed up." "After that Bhasma was offered to Baba Mahakal and speacial maha Aarti was performed amid beating drums and blowing Shankh (conch shells)," he added.

Minister Jhadav told ANI, "Today, I worshipped here at one of the 12 Jyotirligas, Mahakaleshwar temple. I also attended Bhasma Arti and felt quite happy after visiting here. I prayed to Baba Mahakal that everyone stay happy and blessed. There should be good rainfall and farmers stay happy." Devotees wait for this day and there is an atmosphere of excitement and joy on the premises of Mahakal temple. Many devotees brought Laddu Gopal with them and also got Baba Mahakal's darshan.