International Dog Day: For Some, Dogs Are Family, Companions & Stress Busters

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): They are faithful companions, intimate friends and loving children. They are therapists and mood elevators. They are their source of joy and happiness. Dogs are all this and more for their lovers in the city. On the eve of the International Dog Day, Free Press spoke with some residents who have been keeping dogs as pets for decades now about what their four-legged children mean to them.

Homes with dogs are blessed

Dogs have been a part of my household for 40 years now. My current companion is Leo, a Labrador, five years of age. Blessed are the homes which have dogs. Dogs are wonderful companions. They expect from us a little love and some food and in return they shower you with plenty of affection. After my last pet, a German shepherd, died, I decided not to adopt another dog, for their passing is immensely painful. But my children pestered me and we adopted Leo. I take him for a walk the first thing in the morning, then I cook food for him and feed him. And then my children take over. Having dogs at home has made my children animal lovers. Colonel (Retd) Vijay Sehgal

Like my children

We have five dogs at our home. Two rottweilers, two German shepherds and a boxer. The Rottweilers are 11-year-olds, the German shepherds are 9-year-olds while the boxer is one. You have to take care of the dogs like your kids. You have to take care of their food, their exercise and their health. You have to shampoo them and get them vaccinated. But they make your life a joy. Their presence makes you feel safe and secure. They are like my children. Without them, you feel lonely. They help you bust stress. Whenever I travel for performances, I make sure to make video calls to have a look at them. They are like my children for me. I also feed around 25 stray dogs every day. - V Anuradha Singh, Kathak Exponent

Unconditional love

Since my school days, I have never been without dogs. Currently, a five-year-old doberman and a year-old boxer are part of my family. Your family members may abandon you, ignore you, but the dogs won’t. Their love for you is unconditional. When I have my meals, my dogs jump onto my lap. They eat with me. I have instructed the employees at my office to make sure that the stray dogs around are taken care of. Even my employees have become dog lovers. I always carry a 20-kg pack of pedigree with me in my car and I feed the stray dogs. For me, they are more than my family members. - Vinod Shivraman, Businessman