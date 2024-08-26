MP: Water Leakage At Narwar Health Centre Causes Distress, MLA Displeased

Water leakage at Shivpuri’s Narwar health centre |

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): Incessant and torrential rains in Shivpuri district have worsened the condition of Narwar Health Centre. A video has surfaced on social media showing water leaking through centre’s roof where maternity patients are admitted.

The facility is in a state of disarray, with patients and newborns left to fend for themselves under leaking roof. As the video went viral, Congress MLA Kailash Kushwaha from Pohri expressed discontent. He dispatched a team to centre, instructing the officials to provide amenities.

The MLA also stated that he intends to discuss the matter with the district collector and senior officials to ensure that improvements are made. The maternity ward, where the water leakage is particularly severe, has become a source of distress for patients and their newborns. Despite efforts by mothers to move their beds away from the water, they have been unable to avoid the leaks entirely.

Local residents, frustrated by the lack of response from hospital management, recorded the conditions and shared the video online, hoping to draw attention to the urgent need for repairs. The attempts made by Free Press to contact Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) was met with no response.