MP CM Mohan Yadav Outlines Vision For Economic Development; Proposes New Metropolitan City By Merging Indore, Ujjain, Dewas, Dhar

Mohan Yadav |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced the state's strategy for economic development, including an ambitious plan to form a metropolitan city by merging Indore, Ujjain, Dewas and parts of Dhar district. Speaking at the first annual conference of Kabuli Chana Traders Association, Yadav emphasised the government's commitment to foster economic growth and enhance regional infrastructure.

Addressing a gathering of traders, farmers and government officials, the Chief Minister highlighted the economic potential of Madhya Pradesh and the steps being taken to attract investment. ‘By creating a metropolitan area, we can boost commercial and business opportunities, making the future of Madhya Pradesh bright,’ Yadav stated.

He also pointed out recent industry conclaves held in Coimbatore and Bengaluru as key initiatives that have opened new doors for investment in the state. The Chief Minister also focused on the agricultural sector, specifically discussing the importance of Kabuli chana, a product he proudly declared as belonging to Indore despite its name.

‘The name may be Kabuli, but this chana is ours,’ he asserted, noting that the legume is exported to over 60 countries worldwide, which brings pride to the region.

Yadav announced the removal of stock limits on Kabuli chana, a decision aimed at benefiting both farmers and traders by increasing market flexibility and ensuring better prices. He emphasised the government's dedication to increasing farmers' income, noting that gram crops, unlike wheat, require less irrigation and yield more. ‘Promoting gram crops is a priority for Madhya Pradesh government,’ he said.