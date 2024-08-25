Chhatarpur House Razing: 'Nobody Is Above Law', Says Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav After Congress' Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Questions Bulldozer Justice (WATCH)

Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has said that no individual is above the law and that the government is acting as per Constitutional norms after Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra questioned 'bulldozer justice' in Chhatarpur district.

A mob had hurled stones and damaged vehicles, leaving several policemen injured. "All I have to say is that no person is above the law. There is the rule of law. The government is taking action under the Constitutional provisions against those who break the law," CM Yadav told reporters when asked about Vadra's post.

MP CM #MohanYadav has #demolished Haji #Shahzad Ali's luxurious bungalow following his involvement in stone pelting at #Chhatarpur police station. Yadav stated that #MadhyaPradesh is a "peaceful state" and won't tolerate anyone taking the law into their own hands. #BreakingNews pic.twitter.com/wPHm04VB25 — Vinay Kulkarni (@Vinaykulkarni91) August 22, 2024

"Construction work should be done after taking due approval. If you don't take necessary approval for construction activity and if you become synonymous with terror in various ways, then the administration is also free to do its job. In such a scenario, they (the administration) will do what is needed," the Chief Minister added.

If someone is accused of a crime, then the punishment for his or her crime can only be decided in a court of law. For any other extra judicial authority or person to take it upon themselves to punish the family of someone either alleged to have committed a crime or even someone… https://t.co/hYm1kKciUn — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) August 24, 2024

The Congress targeted the Madhya Pradesh government after the house of one Shahzad Ali was demolished on Thursday for his alleged involvement in a protest called by the Muslim community against the purported "anti-Islam" remarks made by Ramgiri Maharaj on Wednesday. Earlier on Saturday, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said 'bulldozer justice' is completely unacceptable and must stop.

"If someone is accused of a crime, then only the court can decide his crime and punishment. But punishing the family of the accused as soon as the allegation is made, taking away the roof from their heads, not following the law, disobeying the court and demolishing the house of the accused as soon as the allegation is made - this is not justice," the Congress General Secretary said.

Read Also Chief Minister Mohan Yadav’s Strict Action In Chhatarpur Incident Discussed Across Country

"Digvijaya Singh says all this just to do politics of appeasement," says BJP chief VD Sharma on Singh raising question on Chhatarpur's bulldozer action



Read @ANI Story | https://t.co/dQZZMBUovK#DigvijayaSingh #VDSharma #BJP pic.twitter.com/D1aJZNnU1g — ANI Digital (@ani_digital) August 24, 2024

"One who cannot fulfil 'rajdharma' can neither work for the welfare of the society nor the country. Bulldozer justice is completely unacceptable, it must stop," she added. Ramgiri Maharaj had allegedly made objectionable remarks against Islam at Shah Panchale village in Sinnar taluka of Maharashtra's Nashik district during a religious event some days ago.

Members of the Muslim community had organised a protest on Wednesday, but it descended into violence, leading to injuries to two policemen and damage to several vehicles. "The house of Shahzad Ali under Kotwali police station limits was demolished. We had registered a case against 150 people for the violence on Wednesday. We had named 46 people," an official had said.