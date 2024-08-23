 Chief Minister Mohan Yadav’s Strict Action In Chhatarpur Incident Discussed Across Country
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalChief Minister Mohan Yadav’s Strict Action In Chhatarpur Incident Discussed Across Country

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav’s Strict Action In Chhatarpur Incident Discussed Across Country

There are two kinds of reaction from across the country to the strict action taken by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, August 23, 2024, 11:09 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bulldozing a palatial house by Chhatarpur police after some anti-social elements hurled stones at the police on Wednesday, has raised political dust in the state. There are two kinds of reaction from across the country to the strict action taken by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav.

The organisations which advocate for the causes of the minorities were opposed to bulldozing such a big house. On the other hand, there is enthusiasm among the Hindu organisations. The RSS has expressed happiness at it. Yadav said, “Whosoever breaks the law will face the music, and the government is ready to deal a severe blow to the anti-social elements.”

Read Also
5 Dead, 40 Injured After Speeding Hyderabad-Bhopal Bus Rams Into Divider & Overturns In Pandhurna
article-image

Founder of Bhim Army and MP Chandrashekhar Azad said it seemed the government itself had turned into a judiciary. He appealed to the Supreme Court to take note of bulldozing a house and stop such action. In a letter to the Chief Minister, Legislator Arif Masood said bulldozing a house without notice is illegal and demanded action against those officials who razed the building.

There are laws to deal with a person who has committed any crime, Masood wrote. Rajya Sabha member Imran Pratapgarhi has also spoken against the government’s decision to bulldoze the house. The BJP organisation supported the government’s action, and the party’s central leadership was informed about it.

FPJ Shorts
Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case: Sanjoy Roy, Main Accused, Sent To 14-Day Judicial Custody
Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case: Sanjoy Roy, Main Accused, Sent To 14-Day Judicial Custody
Mumbai: NCLT Urged To Direct ICICI Bank And Other Lenders To Fulfill Financial Commitments To Jyoti Structures Ltd
Mumbai: NCLT Urged To Direct ICICI Bank And Other Lenders To Fulfill Financial Commitments To Jyoti Structures Ltd
Mumbai: 13-Year-Old Minor Raped By Relative For 18-Months In Mankhurd; Case Registered Under POCSO Act, Accused Still At Large
Mumbai: 13-Year-Old Minor Raped By Relative For 18-Months In Mankhurd; Case Registered Under POCSO Act, Accused Still At Large
Mumbai: SHRC Criticises Urban Development Dept And MCGM For Inaction On Unauthorised Mobile Towers In Slum Areas
Mumbai: SHRC Criticises Urban Development Dept And MCGM For Inaction On Unauthorised Mobile Towers In Slum Areas
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

CM Yadav Orders Study To Evaluate Happiness Parameters, Engage Elderly In Anand Department...

CM Yadav Orders Study To Evaluate Happiness Parameters, Engage Elderly In Anand Department...

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav’s Strict Action In Chhatarpur Incident Discussed Across Country

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav’s Strict Action In Chhatarpur Incident Discussed Across Country

Bhopal: Accountant Caught Taking Rs 50,000 Bribe In Rewa, Trapped By Lokayukta Police

Bhopal: Accountant Caught Taking Rs 50,000 Bribe In Rewa, Trapped By Lokayukta Police

75 Charlie Bikes Missing From Bhopal Roads, Police Patrolling Impacted

75 Charlie Bikes Missing From Bhopal Roads, Police Patrolling Impacted

Bhopal: Wushu Players Winning Medals, But Gasping For Academy In Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal: Wushu Players Winning Medals, But Gasping For Academy In Madhya Pradesh