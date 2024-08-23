Chief Minister Mohan Yadav’s Strict Action In Chhatarpur Incident Discussed Across Country

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bulldozing a palatial house by Chhatarpur police after some anti-social elements hurled stones at the police on Wednesday, has raised political dust in the state. There are two kinds of reaction from across the country to the strict action taken by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav.

The organisations which advocate for the causes of the minorities were opposed to bulldozing such a big house. On the other hand, there is enthusiasm among the Hindu organisations. The RSS has expressed happiness at it. Yadav said, “Whosoever breaks the law will face the music, and the government is ready to deal a severe blow to the anti-social elements.”

Founder of Bhim Army and MP Chandrashekhar Azad said it seemed the government itself had turned into a judiciary. He appealed to the Supreme Court to take note of bulldozing a house and stop such action. In a letter to the Chief Minister, Legislator Arif Masood said bulldozing a house without notice is illegal and demanded action against those officials who razed the building.

There are laws to deal with a person who has committed any crime, Masood wrote. Rajya Sabha member Imran Pratapgarhi has also spoken against the government’s decision to bulldoze the house. The BJP organisation supported the government’s action, and the party’s central leadership was informed about it.