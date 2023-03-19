WATCH: Singer Javed Ali mesmerises Indoreans amidst rains; sings from his car roof

WATCH: Singer Javed Ali mesmerises Indoreans amidst rain; sings from his car roof | Twitter

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Singer Javed Ali mesmerised Indoreans with his majestic voice on Saturday, despite the city witnessing unseasonal rains. Fans shared videos of Ali singing from the roof of his car on social media.

“Thanks to Javed Ali, despite continuous rain in indore he sang in a different way but still his voice remains the same!! Pure bliss, this was a different concert all together!!”, wrote a user on Twitter, tagging the singer and sharing a video from the concert.

In the video, Ali can be heard singing the soulful ‘Labb Par Aaye’ song from the series 'Bandish Bandits' amidst applause from fans.

“Javed Ali flexing his singing skills”, said another user.

The famous Bollywood singer was in the city for his live concert at the Phoenix Citadel Mall. Due to sudden rain, the singer went back to his car. However, his fans gathered around the vehicle after which Ali decided to sing from his car's roof.

Next up, Javed Ali is set to perform in Bihar on the occasion of Bihar Diwas on March 22.