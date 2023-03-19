Indore: City weather takes a U-turn

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): City weather took a U-turn for the third consecutive day on Saturday; from scorching heat in the afternoon to light rainfall with a spell of gusty winds in the evening.

The rainfall in the evening was a result of incursion of moisture due to multiple cyclonic circulations over Rajasthan and the met officials forecast similar weather conditions for the next three days.

The city witnessed three shades of weather on Saturday. The sun shone brightly in the morning, but turned hazy at noon. Later in the evening there was rainfall and a cool breeze soothed the city.

The Regional Meteorological department said the city might witness drizzles and gusty winds for the next couple of days. With the increase in temperature, moisture incursion has taken place due to which rainfall is taking place in the city.

Indore will continue to witness light showers, mostly in the isolated areas,” Met officials said.

Max – 31.9 degrees Celcius (Four degrees below normal)

Min- 18.2 degrees Celcius (One degree above normal)