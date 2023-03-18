Indore: Tunnel construction on Indore-Khandwa road likely to complete in 1.5 years, MP Lalwani visits site | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The construction work of a tunnel near Simrol on Indore-Khandwa road is catching up speed and is likely to be completed in the next one and a half years.

To prevent accidents and traffic jams on Indore-Khandwa road, the construction of all four lane national highway is going on in 4 packets. After the construction of this tunnel, the distance between Indore and Khandwa will be reduced by about 10 km.

Member of Parliament Shankar Lalwani reached the construction site in Simrol on Saturday to take stock of the tunnel work. He even went inside the tunnel to understand the technology, know about the construction work being done by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and discussed with them how to complete the tunnel work expeditiously.

Lalwani met NHAI officials

Lalwani also spoke to the NHAI officials about the problems being faced in carrying out the project.

Talking about his visit, Lalwani said “I visited the underground tunnel being built near Simrol, talked to the officials and understood the project in detail. After the construction of this tunnel, the distance between Khandwa and Indore will be reduced, people will get convenience in traffic and will also get relief from accidents and road jams.”

Lalwani said that the demand for Indore-Khandwa road was pending for a long time and he had met union minister Nitin Gadkari for the first time on December 12, 2019 in this context.

“After that, I met Gadkari several times regarding this road. He had made an announcement on this in Indore and I am satisfied that now the work of Indore-Khandwa road is going on very fast”, he said.

Tunnel is a glimpse of Malwa-Nimar culture

This tunnel being built by NHAI is a unique example of modern engineering where development has been planned by saving the environment and ecosystem. This tunnel will make travelling in the ghat section much safer. MP Lalwani asked the officials to make this tunnel to give a glimpse of the culture of Malwa and Nimar.

