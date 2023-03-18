MP: Mystery over death of migrant labourer continue in Badnawar

Spot where deceased Suresh found dead on March 9 |

Badnawar (Madhya Pradesh): The mystery surrounding the death of one 20-year-old migrant labourer working at Wonder Cement Factory further shrouds after the deceased father levelled serious allegations against the factory management and the contractor.

Rambahadur, the father of the deceased Suresh, who hails from the small Jhilo village in Uttar Pradesh's Sonbhadra district, accused the contractor and factory management of attempting to turn his son's accidental death into a suicide case so that they would not have to pay compensation for the accidental death.

Notably, Suresh was found dead under mysterious circumstances on March 9. The company officials tried their best to hush up the matter, claiming that the deceased resided in a rented room in Badnawar tehsil, but no one has confirmed this as sources claim that Suresh indeed stayed in the labour quarters, where he was found hanging by his neck.

Speaking to a Free Press representative over the phone from his native place, beavered father Rambahadur claimed that Suresh had been working in the factory for only a few days. He was supposed to return home on Holi. Meanwhile, his body returned home instead of him.

Suresh had committed suicide by hanging himself while working in the factory, according to the factory management.

However, the facts show that my son fell while working at the factory, and the management was not required to pay the compensation amount, nor should a police case be filed for any kind of negligence; in order to avoid this, they claim that my son committed suicide by hanging himself.

Rambahadur went on to say that when the body was brought home, there was blood oozing from his nose and mouth, and his eyes were closed. The tongue did not come from the mouth. Even the people who brought the body couldn't say much.

When I told the contractor, he threatened me, saying not to escalate the situation because the family would soon be given the amount of insurance.

Meanwhile, death by hanging was mentioned in the post-mortem report. The police have not yet taken the family members' statements.

Doctor Arvind Thakur, who performed the post-mortem, stated that there were no signs of injury on his body, that it was a case of cervical fracture, and that he had no idea what harness the deceased used to commit suicide.

When contacted, Amar Singh Deora, Wonder Cement Factory's head of human resources, stated that Suresh committed suicide. Our investigative agencies are also looking into it. Because only one person can work there and no one else can, the allegation is false.