Madhya Pradesh: CM mass marriage function in Badnawar postponed, yet again

Representative Image

Badnawar (Madhya Pradesh): The mass marriage function of 60 couples under the Mukhyamantri Kanyadan Yojna to be held in Badnawar town on March 19 has been postponed for the second time in a row.

The reason behind the decision is not known yet. But it is being suspected that the function may have been postponed after complaints of inferior quality of gifts were made by some brides & grooms following the CM mass wedding function organised in Dahi village on March 15.

Marriages of 60 couples were scheduled near the Janpad Panchayat office but the administration didn’t even reveal the list of couples (going to get married), and the function has been now deferred further. Earlier, the function was scheduled on February 24 but was deferred at that time also.

CEO Rajendra Singh Parihar said that the mass marriage function was scheduled to be held on March 19. But it has been postponed now. The function will be held after the new date is finalised.